Drivers urged to drive safely around farming equipment

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Fall harvest season is underway.

If you drive rural highways and county roads, you can expect to see more farm equipment, like combines and tractors, driving on the roadways.

Some of this farming equipment can be 16 feet wide and weigh up to 80,000 lbs.

Local farmers said since their equipment is so large, a lot of motorists get impatient when driving behind it.

“You encounter a lot of people that get a little agitated with us. It’s a give and take. We all need to have some patience and everything. You know a lot of guys are just getting started this week and for the next 2 to 3 weeks it’s going to be really hectic,” said Marion County Farm Bureau President Joe Kendrick.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the most common collisions occur when the approaching motorist hits a farm vehicle from behind.

Chief Eddie Bogue with the Palmyra Police Department said it’s important that motorists keep a safe distance behind any farm equipment.

“If you see a farm implement and he’s going slow and wanting to turn, you just want to keep a safe distance from following too close. That’s where the most crashes occur, is you’re following too close and you’re not anticipating the farmer making a turn,” said Bogue.

All farm equipment on the roads will have caution signs as well as flashing lights to warn drivers to slow down as they come closer.

Farmers, like Kendrick, said the biggest thing you can do is, be patient and understanding.

“Just have some patience, it’s a lot of big machinery. Just be mindful that they’re out there making a living and trying to raise products that’s going to be on your table at some point,” said Kendrick.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety said when you drive behind a farm implement you should:

  • Keep an eye out for machinery.
  • Always pass on the left and only when you have clear sight distance.
  • Wear your seat belt.
  • Pay attention to the roads and stay off your phone.

