Farmers getting ready for harvest season

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the Tri-States transitioned into fall last week, farmers are hoping that weather conditions remain stable as harvest season approaches.

Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said farmers are optimistic about this years crop. He said because of late planting this year, he expects most farmers to start harvesting in the next two weeks. He said current temperatures are good, but more sunlight is needed and not much overcast, which can make the air and crops moist. He said most farmers will wait for their crops to dry more before harvesting them.

“Famers do want the crop to dry down naturally in the field as opposed to harvesting it with a moisture content that’s still high in the grain. Because the high price of propane that they would have to spend to dry the grain down once they got it in a grain bin. So, or run it through a grain dryer. That’s gonna be an added expense and expenses are already high,” Valter said.

He said as long as there’s no heavy winds, like the ones in Camp Point last week that can blow over crops, along with dry conditions, farmers and their yields should be good.

Liberty, Illinois Farmer Ryan Meyer said a little rain wouldn’t cause much trouble. However, a hard downpour over a period of days would delay harvest because it would make the crops too wet to harvest, and the ground too soft to use their equipment.

He said while they are hopeful for good yields this year, the drought has had an impact on some of their fields.

“On the corn side instead of keeping the plant green and still taking up moisture and putting more emphasis in filling out corn ear and making the grain bigger, the plant just started to shut down and the ears. The ear of corn just isn’t that big as what it could’ve been,” Meyer said.

Meyer said for soybeans the drought could impact the number of pods per plant. He said the effects of the drought can vary from field to field, as some fields were hit harder than others for some farmers.

He said he does expect to see farmers out within the next week or two, depending on how late they planted.

