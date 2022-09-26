Hospital Report: 26 September, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Chris J. Uhland, age 90, of Liberty, died on September 24 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

DeAnn Turnbaugh, age 68, of Coatsburg, IL, died September 23 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

George Leonard Klingele, age 87, of Quincy, died September 23 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

James Howard Waack Jr., 63, of Payson, IL, passed away September 22 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

