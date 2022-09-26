Illini West survey helps district look towards future

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Illini West High School District is in the strategic planning process to create a vision statement. It’s something Superintendent Jay Harnack said is lacking in the district.

By use of a survey, the district is looking to generate responses that will uncover what Illini West is excelling at and what they can do better.

“We’re asking what does success look like for Illini West High School and what do they want to see as the outcomes for our students,” Harnack said.

The survey was released on Friday, Sept 23. Harnack said they’ve received over 30 responses since then with a majority coming from students and parents.

“At the end of the day it’s our parents and students that we serve, so we want to know what they want to see us accomplish, and gathering that information I think is an important part of being an effective school district,” Harnack said.

One thing Harnack said is coming up frequently in survey responses is the district’s use of portable classrooms. From the outside, the portables have the appearance of mobile homes. Currently, Illini West has two different sites for their portables and 10 classrooms overall.

Social science teacher Greg Honer said the use of portables create safety and security hazards.

“This avenue that we have right now opens up a wide range for anyone to enter into the building without anybody knowing,” Honer said.

Because portables are used, many students enter and exit the primary building throughout the day. Honer said this makes it difficult to create a single entry facility.

“If you develop an environment that you can actually control where people come in and out, that is going to be a huge thing and obviously the portables are not that effective,” Honer said.

While school safety is one thing being identified by survey takers, Algebra II teacher David Mueller said having an overall vision, educators can uphold that in the classroom.

“We need to have a goal,” Mueller said. “When I’m teaching I have a goal with my students, as in, this is what we’re going to do today, this is what we’re doing for the whole year, so we should have the same for the whole school.”

Harnack noted that the survey will remain open until Friday, Oct. 7. He said it will likely take the rest of the school year to decipher the information and put a vision in place.

Harnack encourages students, staff and community members to take the survey.

