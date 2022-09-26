Missouri State Highway Patrol warns motorists of deer season

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that it is deer season, which means deer are more active and create hazards for drivers this time of year.

MSHP said that drivers should remain alert and if they hit a deer to move their vehicle to a safe location and call 911 to report it.

MSHP warned that attempting to avoid hitting a deer could cause a more serious crash. Once a deer is spotted, drivers should slow down.

According to MSHP, drivers in Missouri were involved in 3,779 deer-related accidents last year. These crashes resulted in three fatalities and 420 injuries.

MSHP said the majority of deer-related crashes occur in October and November. Many of the crashes occur between 6 and 6:59 a.m. or 6 and 8:59 p.m.

