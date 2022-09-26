Trending below normal for this time of year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are starting off a little cooler this morning when compared to yesterday morning. We are in the 40s and 50s. So light jackets or hoodies may be needed initially. Skies are starting off clear. However, we have some thin upper-level clouds to our north/northwest that will be streaming in later in the morning and afternoon. Even with those clouds moving in, we will be mostly sunny. Those clouds are then expected to clear out late in the afternoon and into the evening. Slightly below normal daytime highs are forecasted for a good chuck of the new work week. Today, highs will be in the upper 60s for most of the area with a few locations closer to 70°. Winds will be out of the northwest today. Wind speeds will start off around 5 - 10 mph but will increase to about 15 - 20 with gusts up to 30 mph. These breezy winds along with low relative humidity and dry fuels on the ground will lead to an elevated fire danger this afternoon. Outdoor burning should try to be avoided.

As we head into tonight, a high pressure system will shift further into the area which will relax our winds down. With a very dry airmass in place, clear skies and lighter winds temperatures will be getting cooler yet. Everyone is expected to have lows in the 40s. That means tomorrow morning will be rather cool.

