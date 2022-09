Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 27th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Terra Cassidy

Jeremy Boone

Jessica Genenbacher

Dave Welsh

Lori Washburne - Mason

Sharon Larson

Shannon Cramer

Brock Malone

Penny Stauffer

Marie John

Ronnie Mock

Larry McKinney

Carolyn Schreiner

Marilyn Henze

Angie Snider

Louis Zinn

Marianna Musick

Elizabeth Hall

Denali Cook

Sherry Lowderman

Max Sandman

Joni Cook

Tammie Tedrow

Zachary Massey

Mylee Martin

Julia Langford

Alex Morris

Brock Malone

Jill Houston

Mark Kuhlmeier

Garrett Walker

Chris Moore

ANNIVERSARIES

Shawn & Jackie McDonald

Randal & Teya Stice

Ethan & Hanna Hudelson

Jim & Kathy Baum

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.