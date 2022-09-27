Butter prices way up amid reported shortage

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and...
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season.

Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard.

The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice as much as the overall increase in U.S. grocery prices over the same period.

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.

The butter shortage, caused by factors including labor shortages and a decline in milk production, couldn’t come at a worse time. With the holidays and peak baking season approaching, increased demand could make the issue even worse.

