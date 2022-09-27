Cooler weather means lower tire pressures

QUINCY (WGEM) - With temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s during the overnight period this week, now is a good time to begin yearly fall maintenance.

One of the most important items to check is your car’s tires.

Delta Tire Manager Peter Steinkoenig said the cooler weather can have a profound impact on the tires, which can be dangerous if left unchecked.

“When the temperatures drop, generally your tire pressures will go down as well,” Steinkoenig said. “The rule of thumb is every ten degrees it’ll drop one pound of pressure.”

He said checking tire tread depth is also very important.

When the tread depth is less then 4/32-inch, the tires should be replaced soon according to Steinkoenig.

He said there is an quick way to visually tell when the tires need replaced.

“There is an easy way, the penny test,” Steinkoenig said. “It’s where you take a penny and put Abe upside down and stick it in the tire tread. If you see his hair, it’s time to replace your tires.”

He said every tire should also have tread indicators and if the tread is close to those indicators then the tires should be replaced.

He said the low tread depth can make driving more dangerous both in the winter precipitation, but also in heavy rain.

