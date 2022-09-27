Demolition has begun on Quincy’s vacant parking garage

QUINCY (WGEM) - A troubled Quincy parking garage is finally coming down.

The parking garage located off of 5th and Jersey Street began being demolished Monday, Sept. 26.

Construction workers said they’re taking safety precautions as they continue their work.

“We fenced in the whole area and we put ply wood on some of the roofs so nothing would fall or go on the roof’s and stuff like that. If we block off the road, we have to put a truck out in the road to block the incoming traffic,” Demolition Foreman Ron Henkey said.

Back in March of this year, the parking garage partly collapsed due to stress on the structures beams.

Businesses in the area are taking note as this demolition continues for the next 2-3 weeks.

“We’re just a little bit concerned that patrons or Quincy residents might get a little too curious and maybe get a little too close,” Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum said. “They do have the fence up which is fantastic, but we are humans and we tend to wander sometimes, so that’s just a little bit of our concerns, people getting a little too close to see what’s going on.”

Griesbaum, like other library workers, said they’ve seen people camp out in the unstable parking garage.

“We have a lot of homeless patrons or housing insecure patrons, who would walk through or maybe even stay there. I’m excited and glad they’re doing something about it to make it safer for the community,” said Griesbaum.

Henkey said drivers don’t need to alter their routes while demolition is going on. He adds the roads could be blocked off but will still allow drivers to pass through.

