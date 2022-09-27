Florence Bridge closure effects area farmers’ harvest

FLORENCE, Ill. (WGEM) - After a single vehicle accident on Monday afternoon, the Florence Bridge remains closed. Crews are currently working to reopen the bridge, but officials say it could be until the end of the week until work is complete.

IDOT District 6 Operations Engineer Steven Beran said the crossing gate sustained significant damage after the accident, but that’s not the holdup.

“We also determined yesterday that the axel shaft on the lifting mechanism for the gate was fractured yesterday, so that could take slightly longer than anticipated in getting this back open,” Beran said.

IDOT crews used a ready-to-go gate replacement that had been stored at a Pittsfield maintenance yard. To repair the axel shaft, Beran said they might have to contact a local machine shop for manufacturing purposes.

With the bridge still closed, farmers who need to cross the Illinois River to sell their grain are being affected. Alternate routes are in place, but that could add 30 miles of travel.

Detroit, Illinois, area farmer Tim Orr said this causes a major inconvenience.

“Farming is all about timing,” Orr said. “They [farmers] have to wait for trucks to come back, and when they load, no matter how big of a combine you have, if you don’t have a truck to haul it away with you have to sit there and wait,” Orr said.

Orr added that because fuel costs are high, farmers are having to pay more money to travel longer distances to sell their grain.

Officials at Cargill, Inc. grain elevators in Florence said they usually bring in anywhere from 100 to 200 trucks per day, but because of the bridge being closed that number is much less.

Officials said farmers who sell their grain at Cargill, Inc. are usually contracted to do so. For the time being, officials said they’re giving farmers some leeway.

Once the new crossing gate is installed and the axle shaft is repaired, Beran said the bridge will need to be inspected and will then reopen.

