FROST ADVISORY

Weather Alert
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for the Tri-State area. A Frost advisory is in effect until 8 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation. Frost could harm sensitive, outdoor vegetation, sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. You will want to take steps now to protect your tender plants from the cold. This will not hurt your mums or cold hardy plants.

Frost could reach further south than the Frost Advisory coverage area.
Frost could reach further south than the Frost Advisory coverage area.(Max Inman)

However, if you still have tropical plants that are in pots left over from summer and you want them to survive you will want to bring them in. You can also place a sheet over your tender annuals like your impatiens, and they should survive through the night. The rest of the forecast is still on the cool side with daytime high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday topping out in the mid-60s. We do see the wind shift out of the south on Friday and that will begin to usher and some warmer air. Daytime high temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s with some pleasant sunshine.

