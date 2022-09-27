Frost threat prompts sensitive plant warning

By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the first frost advisory of the season out, you’ll want to take some extra care of your sensitive plants and flowers overnight.

Gardeners at Frese Nursery said when nighttime temperatures drop this low, it’s a good idea to bring your tropicals, annuals and houseplants inside.

Katie Ippensen said the flowers do not have to stay permanently inside as there is still plenty of sunshine and pleasant weather ahead, but you should begin planning ahead for the winter months.

While preparing for the cold weather months, Ippensen said there are still numerous other projects that can be done outside.

“If you have large perennial beds, it’s a good time to go through and get rid of all those weeds, put down a pre-emergent, and you can also remulch to kind of tuck in those perennials for winter time,” Ippensen said. “It’s good to give them fertilizer for their roots.”

She said fertilizers low in nitrogen are the best kinds to use.

Ippensen also said there are still opportunities for planting left, with mums increasingly popular and a month left in the season to plant trees.

She said chrysanthemums become increasingly popular because of how easy they are to maintain.

“Temperatures like this, you only maybe have to water every other day, as it gets cooler, once every three to four days,” Ippensen said. “If it’s a hot and windy day, you might want to give them a little drink but they’re popular because they can take some of those cold temperatures we have.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Illinois Department of Transpiration works to replace bridge gate.
Florence bridge closed after vehicle hits gate
The Asian longhorned tick can be hard to spot.
Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
'The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching,...
Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Latest News

Frost threat prompts sensitive plant warning
Frost threat prompts sensitive plant warning
Cooler weather means lower tire pressures
Cooler weather means lower tire pressures
Senior adult health fair returns to KROC Center
Senior adult health fair returns to KROC Center
Demolition has begun on Quincy’s vacant parking garage
Demolition has begun on Quincy’s vacant parking garage
Florence Bridge closure effects area farmers’ harvest
Florence Bridge closure effects area farmers’ harvest