Frost threat prompts sensitive plant warning

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the first frost advisory of the season out, you’ll want to take some extra care of your sensitive plants and flowers overnight.

Gardeners at Frese Nursery said when nighttime temperatures drop this low, it’s a good idea to bring your tropicals, annuals and houseplants inside.

Katie Ippensen said the flowers do not have to stay permanently inside as there is still plenty of sunshine and pleasant weather ahead, but you should begin planning ahead for the winter months.

While preparing for the cold weather months, Ippensen said there are still numerous other projects that can be done outside.

“If you have large perennial beds, it’s a good time to go through and get rid of all those weeds, put down a pre-emergent, and you can also remulch to kind of tuck in those perennials for winter time,” Ippensen said. “It’s good to give them fertilizer for their roots.”

She said fertilizers low in nitrogen are the best kinds to use.

Ippensen also said there are still opportunities for planting left, with mums increasingly popular and a month left in the season to plant trees.

She said chrysanthemums become increasingly popular because of how easy they are to maintain.

“Temperatures like this, you only maybe have to water every other day, as it gets cooler, once every three to four days,” Ippensen said. “If it’s a hot and windy day, you might want to give them a little drink but they’re popular because they can take some of those cold temperatures we have.”

