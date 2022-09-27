Hannibal Parents as Teachers hosts annual Big Truck and Safety Night

Big Truck night in Hannibal
Big Truck night in Hannibal(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HANNIBALM, Mo. (WGEM) - Children got to explore tractors, firetrucks and more at the Big Truck and Safety Night in Hannibal on Monday.

Hannibal Parents as Teachers puts on the event every year for families to enjoy.

Kids get to learn about vehicles in the community, like police cars and dump trucks, and how to be safe during emergencies.

Director Whitney Holliday said it’s a family friendly event that she’s been looking forward to.

“We have lots of community partners and lots of resources available too, so it’s an awesome time for families to see what’s available in the community and for children to explore and have a great time together,” Holliday said. “It’s one of our most-looked forward to events.”

Holliday said if you missed Big Truck and Safety Night they have other upcoming events that you can check out on their Facebook page.

