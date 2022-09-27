JWCC names three candidates for president position

John Wood President
John Wood President(WGEM)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College has narrowed down to three candidates for in-person interviews in its search for the college’s next president.

The candidate selected will succeed President Mike Elbe, who served since 2014. The next president is expected to start in January 2023.

The three finalists are Dr. Jim Lemerond, Dr. Bryan Renfro and Dr. Jerry Thomas.

The candidates will have interviews open to the public on the following days:

  • Lemerond: Oct. 3 (Day 1) & Oct. 4 (Day 2)
  • Renfro: Oct. 10 (Day 1) & Oct. 11 (Day 2)
  • Thomas: Oct. 12 (Day 1) & Oct. 13 (Day 2)

On the candidate’s first day, the community forum will be from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the JWCC Quincy Campus Auditorium, in Building D.

On the candidate’s second day, the community forum will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the JWCC Southeast Education Center.

Click here for additional information about the presidential Search.

