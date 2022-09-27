Lee County Career Advantage Center receives donation from fertilizer company

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - A STEM program donation is helping to develop the workforce in southeast Iowa.

A fertilizer company in Wever, Iowa, is making sure jobs are filled by the next generation.

In a press conference held in Montrose, OCI Iowa Fertilizer Company announced their donation of $250,000 to the Lee County Career Advantage Center.

The OCI Iowa Fertilizer Company Plant Manager Mickey McHale said the donation is to assist in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education of young people in hopes they utilize those skills in southeast Iowa after graduation.

“The economy itself is based on people and so as they tend to leave the area which is kind of the situation in Lee County, we believe providing them these opportunities in Lee County, they’ll be able to stay and raise a family and make a good living,” McHale said.

Lee County Economic Development group president and CEO Dennis Fraise said that this donation will help to act as a resource for parents of Lee County students as well.

“We hope to have some evening programming where they can come out with their students and even grade school students and start to experience what’s going on out here,” said Fraise.

He hopes this bridges the gap between students and STEM jobs in southeast Iowa and believes giving more local career instruction is the way to do that.

“We’re blessed with over 4,000 manufacturing jobs in Lee County but what we discovered was there’s a bit of a disconnect between our young people and them understanding what goes on in our plants,” Fraise said. “One of the ways we can do that is helping our young people understand all the great opportunities that are right here.”

The donation will be utilized by creating four permanent modular classrooms at the Lee County Career Advantage Center to enhance student learning. It will also be equipped with air conditions and classroom supplies.

Fraise said he hopes to have that completed by January of 2023.

In addition, Fraise said he would like to see a large space be delegated for the students who come to the career center so they can participate in hands on learning when receiving visits from local manufacturers.

