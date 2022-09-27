Looking at a cold start tomorrow morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another cool morning so light jackets or hoodies may be needed as temperatures are in the 40s. We are also starting off the day with mostly clear skies. However, there are some clouds to our northwest that will be moving into the Tri-States this morning. Those clouds will clear out though leading to another day with plentiful sunshine. It will be another fall-like day as our winds will shift from the northwest to the north. It will be just a tad breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Daytime highs will end up similar to yesterday’s as we will be in the upper 60s.

Some of the coldest air of the season so far will spread into the area tonight. This will be due to a Canadian high pressure system as it sinks southward into our region. This will keep our skies clear and give us mostly light winds. All of those factors combined will allow for temperatures to drop easily. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. With the northern tier expected to fall into the mid 30s, I can not completely rule out some very patchy frost. That also means tomorrow morning will start off with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. Therefore, jackets will be a must.

