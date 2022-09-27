New college-level health courses open up for high school students

QUINCY (WGEM) - High school students now have access to college-level courses in nursing and other healthcare careers through a new Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences initiative.

According to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing, three area high schools currently participate in the Dual Enrollment Program; Quincy High School, Unity High School in Mendon and Griggsville-Perry High School in Pike County, IL. Interested students from those schools can receive online access to their choice of five college-level healthcare career courses.

Online access allows students to complete college-level courses while continuing to meet their high school academic and social responsibilities.

“Through this program, students can reduce the number of credit hours they will need to complete after high school to earn a college degree in a healthcare career,” said Jan Akright, academic dean Blessing-Rieman College. “It also gives students the opportunity to experience college-level courses, making the transition after high school a bit easier. Finally, it enables students to explore the health sciences field before making a full commitment when they reach the college of their choice.”

The courses count toward the student’s degree if they attend Blessing-Rieman after graduation from high school.

“There is a great need for healthcare professionals nationwide and in the region,” said Jenna Crabtree, MBA, dean, Enrollment Management. “The Blessing-Rieman Dual Enrollment program can introduce interested students to the possibilities of an exceptional career with a lifetime of opportunities.”

Crabtree welcomes interested students from school districts not yet participating in the program, or their guardians, to contact her at 217-228-5520, ext. 6961, or administration@brcn.edu.

