Potential sidewalk connection from Quincy University to Bob Mays Park

QUINCY (WGEM) - City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the plan is to put bike lanes on the north side of the bridge to Kochs lane on 18th Street.

This came after city council approved to apply for the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Grant, Monday night.

Officials said a sidewalk trail on the west side of 18th Street that will connect Quincy University’s north campus to the Bill Klingner trail at Bob Mays Park as well.

Bevelheimer said this will promote safety for the 11,000 people who use the trails.

”So with that amount of traffic, pedestrian traffic, trail traffic, we thought it would make a public safety benefit to connect the sidewalk system to the trail.”

He said the total project will cost around $1.2 million. The grant is for $960,000.

He said they’ll know by the middle of next year if they are awarded that grant.

