Potential sidewalk connection from Quincy University to Bob Mays Park

This comes after city council approved to apply for the Illinois Transportation Enhancement...
This comes after city council approved to apply for the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Grant, Monday night.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the plan is to put bike lanes on the north side of the bridge to Kochs lane on 18th Street.

This came after city council approved to apply for the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Grant, Monday night.

Officials said a sidewalk trail on the west side of 18th Street that will connect Quincy University’s north campus to the Bill Klingner trail at Bob Mays Park as well.

Bevelheimer said this will promote safety for the 11,000 people who use the trails.

”So with that amount of traffic, pedestrian traffic, trail traffic, we thought it would make a public safety benefit to connect the sidewalk system to the trail.”

He said the total project will cost around $1.2 million. The grant is for $960,000.

He said they’ll know by the middle of next year if they are awarded that grant.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Florence bridge closed after vehicle hits gate
Florence bridge closed after vehicle hits gate
"Recreation for All" initially stemmed from a class project in the spring.
Class project turns into inclusive sporting event at WIU
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
The scene looked vastly different from the cool and rainy set up on Friday, with crowds...
Oktoberfest brings crowds to Quincy

Latest News

QND Lady Raiders In The Spotlight At The 2022 West Central Conference Golf Tourney
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Sept. 26) WCC Girls Golf Tournament
Hannibal Parents as Teachers hosts annual Big Truck and Safety Night
Hannibal Parents as Teachers hosts annual Big Truck and Safety Night
Preparations for new recycling program move forward
Preparations for new recycling program move forward
City to invest nearly $21,000 in cyber security
City to invest nearly $21,000 in cyber security