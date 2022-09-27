Preparations for new recycling program move forward

Monday night, aldermen unanimously approved a three-year contract with "Alliance Industrial Corporation" to monitor the drop-off sites and haul recyclables to Quincy Recycling.
By Charity Bell
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday night, aldermen unanimously approved a three-year contract with “Alliance Industrial Corporation” to monitor the drop-off sites and haul recyclables to Quincy Recycling.

”Be able to have a company that’s committed to checking on them seven days a week, on holidays, all that,” Quincy Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said. “So that there’s not going to be any overflow, not going to be an issue with containers being full where people won’t be able to put their stuff in.”

The contract would start on March 1, 2023, with an option to renew for one-year periods upon the expiration of February 28, 2026.

Schafer said they have a good idea about where the sites will be located, but they have to wait until contracts are signed to announce them to the public.

He hopes that process is done as soon as possible.

