QPS Approves Budget(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public School officials approved nearly $100 million budget for the school year.

Officials said the $96 million budget is a little bigger thanks to nearly $13 million in COVID Relief funds provided by the federal government. This gave them a $6 million surplus.

Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said without the federal money, the budget could have been a little tighter. He said about 80% of the budget went to raising teachers salaries by 4% along with benefits as well.

“The profession doesn’t pay a whole lot to begin with and we felt that was pretty reasonable. The board felt that was pretty reasonable, you know, ask. So the 4% was well warranted well deserved and we are just trying to keep in pace with all the other local districts and make sure we can retain the quality staff we have and hopefully attract some new staff,” Whicker said.

Whicker said some of the money was also distributed to raising the wages of personnel such as security, food services, para teachers, and transportation.

Whicker said the federal money will be used for purchasing disinfectant equipment for COVID, along with $1.2 million earmarked towards improving technology for students as well.

$1.2 million has been set aside for purchasing items such as Chromebooks and improving technology for students.

Daniel Ware, the IT Director for QPS said their device count for items such as Chromebooks has gone up for students the past two years.

Ware said classrooms have been utilizing them more for their students curriculum. He says with increasing threat of cyberattacks as well, the district is also investing in an off site back up data center to better protect sensitive data the school has.

“We’re a public tax funded entity and we’re responsible for the private information of most of the population of the kids in Quincy,” Ware said. “So it’s pretty high priority for us to make sure that data is safe.”

He said data of teachers, and other information also would be protected. The remote location means it’s safe from physical attacks or accidents as well.

He said it’s been approved. All they need to do is sign some papers and it should be up next week.

