Senior adult health fair returns to KROC Center

By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - For the first time in two years, the fall senior adult health fair returned to Quincy’s KROC Center Tuesday morning.

The fair had been on a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

It featured vendors of all types, including government offices, health centers, local businesses and financial planners.

Fitness program specialist Kristin Obert said she was happy to see the fair return because it was a great way to connect people to important resources.

“It’s just an opportunity for the seniors in the community to come out and see what offerings there are for them specifically, here in Quincy and in the surrounding area,” said Obert.

The event was sponsored and hosted in part by State Representative Randy Frese and State Senator Jil Tracy.

Frese said these events are important to raise awareness of everything that’s available to help the community.

“There are a lot of things out there available for seniors, that you only qualify for if you’re a senior,” Frese said. “We need to educate and let them know what’s out there, try to make your life easy [and] make those, as my mother used to say, those golden years really golden.”

He said the event had a great turnout with a steady stream of people throughout the morning.

