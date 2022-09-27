Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Illinois Department of Transpiration works to replace bridge gate.
Florence bridge closed after vehicle hits gate
The Asian longhorned tick can be hard to spot.
Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
'The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching,...
Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
The Humane Society of the United States assists federal authorities in rescuing dogs from an...
275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation, Humane Society says
Frost threat prompts sensitive plant warning
Frost threat prompts sensitive plant warning