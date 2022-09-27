WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 26) Hannibal Lady Pirates Golf Team Turn In A Strong Showing On The NCMC Tournament Fairways
Kirksville Lady Tigers Finish In First Place On The Tourney Greens With A Team Score Of 370
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Lady Tigers Golf Team from Kirksville High captured their 4th straight NCMC Tournament crown on the fairways earlier today by carding a score of 370, but Hannibal High also turned in a strong showing. The HHS Lady Pirates finished second in the team standings at the NCMC Conference tournament with a score of 399!
The Lady Pirates had a total of four All-Conference Selections as well. Those young ladies in the spotlight from Hannibal included Grace Kirby, Kate Minor, Alena Gilmore, and Baylee Pugh.
Kirksville’s Addy Davis was today’s medalist after carding a 79 on the fairways.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.