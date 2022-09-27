WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 26) Hannibal Lady Pirates Golf Team Turn In A Strong Showing On The NCMC Tournament Fairways

Kirksville Lady Tigers Finish In First Place On The Tourney Greens With A Team Score Of 370
Hannibal Lady Pirates Golf Team Finishes In Second Place At The NCMC Tournament
Hannibal Lady Pirates Golf Team Finishes In Second Place At The NCMC Tournament(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Lady Tigers Golf Team from Kirksville High captured their 4th straight NCMC Tournament crown on the fairways earlier today by carding a score of 370, but Hannibal High also turned in a strong showing. The HHS Lady Pirates finished second in the team standings at the NCMC Conference tournament with a score of 399!

The Lady Pirates had a total of four All-Conference Selections as well. Those young ladies in the spotlight from Hannibal included Grace Kirby, Kate Minor, Alena Gilmore, and Baylee Pugh.

Kirksville’s Addy Davis was today’s medalist after carding a 79 on the fairways.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 26) WCC Girls Golf Tournament Gets Underway At Deer Run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WCC Girls Golf Tournament Gets Underway In Hamilton, Illinois

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 4

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 4

Sports

Camp Point Shuts Out Routt Catholic. Remain Undefeated

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Latest News

Sports

QND Soccer Falls To Gateway Academy On Senior Day

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

WGEM Sports: “Football Friday Night” (September 23) QND Raiders Post A Big 35-14 Win Over The Knights Of Breese Mater Dei In The Gem City

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Roll Past Breese Mater Dei 35-14 On The Turf At Advance Physical Therapy Field

Sports

WGEM Sports At 6: Friday (September 23) Unity High Football Team Set To Hit The Turf Tonight Thanks To A Schedule Change And Availability Of Officials

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Unity Will Return To The Prep Gridiron 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected Tonight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 23) Quincy Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Offers Insight On The Position Players He Pleased With Heading Into Tonight’s Road Game Against Galesburg

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Blue Devils Of QHS Hit The Road To Face The Silver Streaks Of Galesburg

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 23) Hannibal Pirates Ready To Face The Dawgs Of Mexico At Porter Stadium On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Pirates Ready To Host Mexico On "Football Friday Night" At Porter Stadium

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 23) “Sports Extra” Jackson Stratton Leads The QND Raiders To A Won Over Breese Mater Dei And Hannibal Roll Past The Bulldogs Of Mexico High At Porter Stadium

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Pick Up A Win On The Prep Gridiron At Home To Improve To (3-2) On The Season