WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 26) Hannibal Lady Pirates Golf Team Turn In A Strong Showing On The NCMC Tournament Fairways

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Lady Tigers Golf Team from Kirksville High captured their 4th straight NCMC Tournament crown on the fairways earlier today by carding a score of 370, but Hannibal High also turned in a strong showing. The HHS Lady Pirates finished second in the team standings at the NCMC Conference tournament with a score of 399!

The Lady Pirates had a total of four All-Conference Selections as well. Those young ladies in the spotlight from Hannibal included Grace Kirby, Kate Minor, Alena Gilmore, and Baylee Pugh.

Kirksville’s Addy Davis was today’s medalist after carding a 79 on the fairways.

