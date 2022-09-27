WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 26) WCC Girls Golf Tournament Gets Underway At Deer Run

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Some of the premier female golfers from the prep ranks from throughout the “Land Of Lincoln” were in action at the Deer Run golf Course earlier today. Hamilton, Illinois was the spot were the 2022 West Central Conference Tournament Championship got underway this morning with the Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame in the spotlight.

Also competing for the conference crown were the Lady Titans of West Hancock along with the Lady Rockets of Rushville-Industry. We’ll have highlights from the greens where the QND Lady Raiders captured the 2022 WCC Title. Hana Knuffman took home WCC medalist honors after carding a score of 87.

