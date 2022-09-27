WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 26) Macomb Lady Bombers Golf Team Rolls To Another Victory On The IHSA Fairways At The Gold Hills Golf Course

Ainsley Holthaus Cards A Career Low 39 To Secure Medalist Honors
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - At the Gold Hills Golf Course in Colchester, Illinois, the Lady Bombers of Macomb were celebrating “Senior Day” as they faced Farmington on the IHSA fairways. Led by senior Ainsley Holthaus, MHS posted a solid 184 to 269 win on FHS. Holthaus carded a career low score of 39 to take home Medalist honors.

Runner-up honors went to Macomb senior Trinity Christensen who finished her day on the greens with a score of 45. With the win over Farmington, Macomb finished the regular season with (14-4) meet record.

Macomb’s third senior on this years golf roster is Kendall Oest.

The Lady Bombers will return to action on the fairways on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Canton for the Class 1A Regional.

Action on the greens is scheduled to get underway at 9:00 a.m.

