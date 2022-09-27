WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 26) Quincy University Lady Hawks Volleyball Standout Makayla Knoblauch Honored By The Great Lakes Valley Conference

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Earlier today it was announced that Hawks Setter Makayla Knoblauch has been selected as the The Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive (Volleyball) Player Of The Week. She was one of two Molten Volleyball Players of the Week who were placed in the in the conference spotlight. The redshirt-senior out of Leo, Indiana was recognized primarily for her performances over the week at both Maryville and McKendree.

The 6-foot-1 standout recorded 78 assists in a total of seven sets played for an average of 11 assists per set. On top of the assists, Knoblauch recorded five kills and three aces. During the Friday match at Maryville, the Human Services major recorded a double-double with 37 assists and 10 digs.

Knoblauch’s performance helped the (14-0) Lady Hawks remain as one of just two NCAA D-II teams still unbeaten this season.

This is Knoblauch’s fifth time winning a Player of the Week award during her collegiate career.

Knoblauch and the undefeated Lady Hawks will return to action on Friday for two games set for in The Gem City. Quincy University will play host to Lewis University in a GLVC match set for 3:00 p.m. at Pepsi Arena. Then at 6:00 p.m., the hawks will take on the University of Illinois-Springfield. So far this season, the 25th ranked Lady Hawks are (1-0) playing at home, (7-0) playing at a neutral site, and a perfect (6-0) playing on the road.

