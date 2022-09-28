Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 28th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Denise Jokerst
Carol Devlin
Jansen Dowdall
Loxi Barr
Karen Rosendale
Noah Aeilts
Raymond Anderson
Terry Rouse
Christy Moe
Molly Bunge
Cindy Disseler
Mallory Deming
LeighAnn Boylen
Carter Van Fleet
Maggie Schutte
Jack Lowderman
Robert Forde
Douglas Florea
Tonya Reinold
Scott Black
Brynn Peter
Jackie Drebes
Bruce Ackers
Tenneille Speer
Kennedy Smith
Ronna Cole
Angela Jones
ANNIVERSARIES
Doug & Autumn Rampley
Chris & Rosann Trowbridge
Robbie & Melissa Schutte
Fred & Carolyn Martin
Randall & Brandi Simmons
Greg & Peggy Wellman
George & Marilyn Barry
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.