Blessing Health System invites job seekers to a hiring event

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System announced Wednesday, it will host a community job skills workshop and hiring event for anyone new to the job market, experienced job-seeker, or who has been out of the employment marketplace for a while and are ready to get back in.

This free event is held from 9 to 11:30 a.m., on Oct. 14, at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York Street, Quincy.

No advanced registration is needed. Registration takes place at 9 am, followed by two free skill-building sessions:

9:15 a.m.: Building your resume

9:45 a.m.: Interview tips and tricks

at 10:15 am, interviews with Blessing Health hiring leaders will be available on site. Interviews will be for positions in clinical departments, patient registration, Early Learning Center, Denman Linen, environmental services, food and nutrition and volunteer services.

Anyone with questions about the event should email hrtalentacquisition@blessinghealth.org or call 217-223-8400, ext. 6850.

The Community Job Skills Workshop and Hiring Event is sponsored by Blessing Health, West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

