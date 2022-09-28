Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies

QUINCY (WGEM) - Richard Niemann, Sr., the former president of Quincy-based Niemann Foods died Sunday at his home, according to Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. He was 91.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Church of St. Peter in Quincy.

In lieu of visitation, a celebration of life will be held after Mass at the Connie Niemann Center on the Quincy University North Campus.

Niemann was raised in the family grocery business founded by his father and uncle. In 1969, Niemann and his brother bought a controlling interest in the business and began to develop the company.

Niemann was eventually named president, and the company introduced the discount superstore concept in Champaign in 1980 with the opening of the first Valu Check warehouse store.

More than 100 grocery, pet food, hardware, pharmacy and gas stations are currently operated by the company.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.