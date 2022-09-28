Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies

Richard H. Niemann
Richard H. Niemann(Niemann Foods)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Richard Niemann, Sr., the former president of Quincy-based Niemann Foods died Sunday at his home, according to Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. He was 91.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Church of St. Peter in Quincy.

In lieu of visitation, a celebration of life will be held after Mass at the Connie Niemann Center on the Quincy University North Campus.

Niemann was raised in the family grocery business founded by his father and uncle. In 1969, Niemann and his brother bought a controlling interest in the business and began to develop the company.

Niemann was eventually named president, and the company introduced the discount superstore concept in Champaign in 1980 with the opening of the first Valu Check warehouse store.

More than 100 grocery, pet food, hardware, pharmacy and gas stations are currently operated by the company.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
John Wood President
JWCC names three candidates for president position
Illinois Department of Transpiration works to replace bridge gate.
Florence bridge closed after vehicle hits gate
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
'The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching,...
Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Latest News

JWCC is looking for the community’s input in president decision
JWCC is looking for the community’s input in president decision
Park District Executive Director Rachel Lenz said survey results show a splash pad, bike paths...
Macomb Park District upgrades to come after analyzing community needs
Macomb Park District upgrades to come after analyzing community needs
Macomb Park District upgrades to come after analyzing community needs
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
After being built in 1891, the Keokuk Union Depot has serviced thousands of travelers near and...
Keokuk Union Depot to host open houses, history lecture