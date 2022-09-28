Grants help classrooms further education

QUINCY (WGEM) - While schools work to cover most items for teachers, sometimes budgets can’t cover all their necessities.

The Quincy Public School Foundations is offering grants to teachers, staff, and administrators in the school district to help those who are wanting to add something to your child’s learning experience.

Faith Mountain, the Program Coordinator said support for these grants comes from donors and sponsors looking to help teachers with projects. She said the grants can go to a variety of items teachers request for their classrooms, such as either technology related items like coding and robots and physical education related items as well.

“These grants are extremely important because the tax dollars usually only go towards the basics in the school. So that’s your textbooks, that’s making sure everyone has tables and chairs. But these grants really allow the teachers to provide additional opportunities to really get the students engaged and also provide them with additional opportunities to be above their peers,” Mountain said.

Mountain said so far they have 15 applications submitted for a variety of projects. She said they expect more submissions.

Jody Steinke, the Principal of Quincy Senior High School said grants like these are great for their school and other schools.

He said they do a good job at giving teachers the necessities for their classroom, sometimes they can come up short if teachers are requesting a certain piece of technology. He said the grants are invaluable, as the school year goes along teachers will put in requests for items that the budget might not be able to cover.

“We’ve got some math teachers who requested iPads to interact with. We provided some new instructional boards for them that are like giant iPad really. The regular iPads allow them to interact with that board as they go around to each student. We could afford the big board but we couldn’t afford the iPads and the foundation is looking at helping us with those,” Steinke said.

He said an economics teacher also had help from the foundation in having their students start their own business as a project, which gives them a real world experience.

Steinke said the grants are very helpful for teachers for pursing further academic goals and providing educational opportunities for students.

The deadline to apply is October 14, for more information on how to apply or how to donate you can go to qpsfoundation.org, visit their office on 3322 Maine Street in B206 in QHS. You can also call them at (217) 228-7112 or email them at foundation@qps.org .

