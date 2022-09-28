Hannibal Regional Port Authority project moves forward

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - A regional port authority which promises to bring more industry to northeast Missouri is closer to becoming reality.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) is creating a Hannibal Regional Port Authority in Taylor along the Mississippi River.

It’s a public port development that will allow for manufacturing, industrial and agricultural projects on the West Quincy levy.

“Obviously barge transportation is one of the cheapest forms of transportation, so providing that access through a public port to other businesses who potentially may not be able to afford to build their own terminal access could provide them some efficiencies in their transportation,” said HREDC Executive Director Corey Mehaffy.

Mehaffy said the port will give businesses access to multiple modes of nearby transportation, including highway, barge and rail transportation.

On Monday, the Marion County commissioners voted to re-zone the property from commercial to industrial.

“Typically in commercial you see more retail-related or smaller commercial businesses and so this is a change to allow us then to have manufacturing facilities, ag processing centers as an example,” Mehaffy said.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said the port authority will benefit the surrounding area.

“If you bring something like that in, you’re going to have obviously the people that work there,” Lomax said. “They’re going to buy gas, they are going to get something to eat, they are going to live somewhere.”

Lomax said the port authority is much needed in northeast Missouri and beyond.

“We are finally getting the opportunity to get something going here and I’m really glad to see it,” Lomax said.

Mehaffy said the project will take multiple years to complete. He said they are currently taking bids for soil surveys on the site.

The project will cost more than $17 million. They are currently applying for state and federal grants.

