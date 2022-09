QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Terrance B. Latta, 85, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 27 at Aspire Senior Living in Jonesburg MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Births:

Robert Scranton & Rachel Motley of Barry, IL...boy

