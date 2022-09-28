JWCC is looking for the community’s input in president decision

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College has been on the hunt for a new president for several months.

The pool of 40 applicants has been recently narrowed down to three.

The next step is to get the community involved with their candidates.

“We felt, the board of trustees as well as the search committee, that it’s important that we get as much public opinion and involvement as we can, so therefore we’re structuring open forums,” said John Wood Community College Trustee Randall Greenwell.

College officials are encouraging people in the community to come out for these public interviews to ask questions and give their concerns.

“This is a critical decision to the life of the college and the life of the college is important to the life of the community, businesses and industry, and to the young people in the community. We want everybody’s opinion and we look forward to everyone coming out and having their input into this decision,” said Greenwell.

You can find when and what JWCC candidates are speaking for these public interviews here.

