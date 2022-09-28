Keokuk Union Depot to host open houses, history lecture

KEOKUK (WGEM) - An annual event in Keokuk strives to attract hundreds of visitors.

The Keokuk Union Depot has been a landmark for the city for over a century.

After being built in 1891, the Keokuk Union Depot has serviced thousands of travelers near and far. Today, it sits in Keokuk, doors closed and trains without passengers.

This weekend, visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Keokuk Union Depot Foundation Director Richard Leonard said.

“The public can come in and be shown around the kind of projects that are going on right now as well as get a little history of the depot,” Leonard said.

The Depot’s original train shed just finished getting repaired.

“The bases of it had been replaced, it’s been repainted to match the original colors,” Leonard said.

Work continues for the depot by replacing the bottom structure of the building with composite stoning that Leonard said should last a while.

Along with rejuvenating the exterior of the building, volunteers at the depot continue to restore the interior.

James Lewiston worked on various Tri-State railroads throughout his life and has been volunteering with the group since 2011.

“The work I do is out of respect for those people that aren’t here anymore it’s something they would’ve wanted done and liked to seen done,” Lewiston said.

He said he volunteers not just in honor of travelers of the past, but for the city of Keokuk as a whole.

“To see something like this that is so old and it was so important at the time to Keokuk with all the railroads that were here, it just shows some motivation,” Lewiston said.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Keokuk Union Depot and would like to assist in the repair and upgrade projects taking place, all you need to do is show up to the depot on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Click here to learn more about the depot events coming up this weekend.

