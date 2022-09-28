Macomb Park District upgrades to come after analyzing community needs

MACOMB (WGEM) - Results are in from a survey that the Macomb Park District released in July. The goal of the survey was to assess the community’s needs.

According to the survey, 88% of respondents reported overall satisfaction with what the district has to offer. However, Park District Executive Director Rachel Lenz said what the community wants most are splash pads, bike and walking trails.

“This was our opportunity to reach out to the community and get their feedback on how we’re doing, are they satisfied with our facilities and our programs,” Lenz said.

From the survey, the district will develop a strategic plan. Lenz said the plan will guide what future improvements will be made. A firm is currently compiling all research data.

“They’re compiling it all into a more comprehensive plan,” Lenz said. “That will outline what they did from their facility evaluations and put together a priority list of projects, areas of focus and building our future goals for the next five years.”

Bike and walking path installation began earlier this year and will continue over the next three years. Other additions that are set to take place include basketball courts, shade structures, concrete games and fishing piers.

Once the district forms a strategic plan, which Lenz said could be in November, the district will continue with the upgrades. They plan to use a $360,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources that was awarded in July to pay for the upgrades.

