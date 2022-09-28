NECAC offers free renovation program for homeowners

QUINCY (WGEM) - Homeowners in eight Missouri counties can get free repairs as long as they do part of the work, according to the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC).

NECAC announced Wednesday it is seeking participants for Self-Help Housing.

NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties.

Participants must meet income guidelines. They’ll work with a NECAC construction supervisor, who will provide one-on-one instruction on the skills they need to do projects. The program will purchase supplies and tools, but the labor will be contributed by the families and volunteers.

More information is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622.

