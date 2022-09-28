Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane

QUINCY (WGEM) - Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in their neighborhood.

Residents said they’re relieved to see the city’s plan commission took their concerns into consideration.

The commission reviewed a request that planned to take the land in the 1700 block of Kochs Lane and build 18 new multi-family apartment units on it.

“It was in really really bad shape. Very unkept,” Deb Day said. She and her husband Tracy have lived on Kochs lane in Quincy for about 20 years.

They both recall a time when the property across the street from them was dilapidated.

“Over the course of time, you could see holes in the roof,” Deb said.

That was until business owner Drew Niemann bought the property back in March and cleared out the land.

Monday night he presented a plan to have 18 apartment units built for multi-family use.

“I’m more concerned about how many,” Tracy said. “You put 18 people in that spot and put 18 cars in there. Come on. In one opening? That’s not going to work.”

“I’m in favor of new development coming in,” said Neighbor John Howser. “That’s a good area to put four, five, or six houses in. But I sure wouldn’t want to see 20 units going in there.”

Niemann said they wouldn’t be government subsidized and would cost upwards of $950 to rent.

A plan city staff said it would fit within city codes.

“Our feeling was there was some multi-family properties that were near by so it wouldn’t change the character in that regard, this neighborhood does have multi-family,” Quincy Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said. “We also looked at it as Quincy has a severe need for housing. So this would have been a number of residential units.”

The plan was unanimously denied by the commission, in light of more than 50 people in attendance of the meeting and all neighbors who spoke were not in favor of it.

“Unfortunately the NR1 zoning was denied. But existing is R1A which is single-family residential,” Niemann said. “I had Cullen Dukes from Klingner Associates design a six or seven-unit facility there. So I’m back to that square one right now.”

Niemann said right now he does not have a timeline on when the plans for the potential six to seven single-family units will be built.

Parrott said the commission’s recommendation to deny this request will go before the city council on Monday, Oct. 3.

