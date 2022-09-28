QPS Foundation announces 10th annual Night to Dream Big gala

QPS Foundation Dream Big
QPS Foundation Dream Big(WGEM)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation announced it will host the 10th annual Night to Dream Big gala for the first time in-person since 2019.

The gala will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Ambiance in Quincy and will include a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auction, cash raffle and musical entertainment.

According to QPS Foundation officials, the Night to Dream Big gala is the largest fundraising event in the QPS Foundation’s annual campaign, with a fundraising goal of $200,000.

In the last fiscal year, endowment dividends and board designated funds provided more than $140,000 in support for the QPS District through the QPSF grant program to meet teacher and district requests for technology, curriculum, training, and other program needs.

This year’s Dream Big Campaign is being chaired by QHS alumni Todd & Michelle Moore ‘82.

The QPS Foundation will also honor three individuals at the event this year:

  • Richard “Dick” Heitholt
  • Ryan Jude Tanner
  • A teacher or staff member of the QPS District is nominated by their peers and voted on by the community to be announced at the gala.

Tickets for the event are now on sale with early bird prices for tickets at $65 for individuals or $500 for a table of eight. After Oct. 24, ticket prices increase to $75 per individual and $550 per table of eight. You can buy your tickets online or by calling the Foundation office at 217-228-7112.

Gifts to the Dream Big Campaign should be made to QPS Foundation through the Foundation office at Quincy High School, postal mail, or the Foundation’s website. Mobile device users may easily donate electronically by texting “QPSF” to number 44-321. Those interested in endowment giving may contact the Foundation office at 217-228-7112 to request more information.

