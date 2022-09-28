Quiet weather pattern for Tri-States

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern and Hurricane Ian will not impact our weather here in the Midwest. Cool, tranquil, quiet weather is expected across the region through the weekend. We do not have any frost in the forecast for tonight as of this time.

Normal high temperatures for the last week of September run about 73 degrees. The red line...
Normal high temperatures for the last week of September run about 73 degrees. The red line represents the normal high temp(Max Inman)

Temperatures over the next couple of nights will bottom out into the mid-40s while daytime high temperatures begin to slowly warm Thursday and Friday. By the weekend we will have temperatures that are back up into the mid-70s for a daytime high. With these cool overnight temperatures, the urge to have a backyard fire in your fire pit is understandable.

While it has been cool we have not had any moisture over the last week. The drought conditions...
While it has been cool we have not had any moisture over the last week. The drought conditions will likely worsen(Max Inman)

Just remember that we are still technically in a drought so keep your hose or fire extinguisher handy especially if you are around areas of dry brush.

