Quincy Humane Society set to have a pet adoption week

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with the Quincy Humane Society for a reduced pet-fee adoption event.

“It brings awareness to our organization and to the animals that are looking for homes, but the most important thing and the most important factor of being apart of this and partnering with Bissel Pet Foundation, is that we’re helping our animals find that perfect home that they’ll spend the rest of their lives in,” said Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh.

Bissell Pet Foundation is helping offset the costs of the adoption fees.

As of now, the shelter is housing 100 animals and is at full capacity.

Brumbaugh is hoping with this event it will help alleviate their kennels.

“It helps raise awareness, but it helps these animals find homes,” said Brumbaugh. “We’ve had animals that have been here for quite some time, great animals, just looking for that perfect fit, so now is the time to adopt.”

From Saturday, Oct. 1, to Saturday, Oct. 8, they will have reduced adoption fees including:

Adult Cats: $5

Kittens: $15

Adult Dogs: $10

Puppies: $20

You can fill out an application to adopt a pet at the Quincy Humane Society or on their website.

