Quincy Humane Society set to have a pet adoption week

The Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with the Quincy Humane Society for a reduced fee pet...
The Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with the Quincy Humane Society for a reduced fee pet adoption event.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with the Quincy Humane Society for a reduced pet-fee adoption event.

“It brings awareness to our organization and to the animals that are looking for homes, but the most important thing and the most important factor of being apart of this and partnering with Bissel Pet Foundation, is that we’re helping our animals find that perfect home that they’ll spend the rest of their lives in,” said Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh.

Bissell Pet Foundation is helping offset the costs of the adoption fees.

As of now, the shelter is housing 100 animals and is at full capacity.

Brumbaugh is hoping with this event it will help alleviate their kennels.

“It helps raise awareness, but it helps these animals find homes,” said Brumbaugh. “We’ve had animals that have been here for quite some time, great animals, just looking for that perfect fit, so now is the time to adopt.”

From Saturday, Oct. 1, to Saturday, Oct. 8, they will have reduced adoption fees including:

  • Adult Cats: $5
  • Kittens: $15
  • Adult Dogs: $10
  • Puppies: $20

You can fill out an application to adopt a pet at the Quincy Humane Society or on their website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
John Wood President
JWCC names three candidates for president position
Illinois Department of Transpiration works to replace bridge gate.
Florence bridge closed after vehicle hits gate
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
'The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching,...
Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Latest News

JWCC is looking for the community’s input in president decision
JWCC is looking for the community’s input in president decision
Park District Executive Director Rachel Lenz said survey results show a splash pad, bike paths...
Macomb Park District upgrades to come after analyzing community needs
Macomb Park District upgrades to come after analyzing community needs
Macomb Park District upgrades to come after analyzing community needs
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
After being built in 1891, the Keokuk Union Depot has serviced thousands of travelers near and...
Keokuk Union Depot to host open houses, history lecture