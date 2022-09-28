Weather Alert: Frost Advisory through 8 AM

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Frost Advisory is in effect through 8 AM for portions of the Tri-States. Patchy frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Hopefully any sensitive outdoor plants were brought inside or covered as frost could hurt or kill them.

While patchy frost will be possible this morning, widespread or long-lasting frost is not expected.

The cool, dry and tranquil weather conditions will continue into today. A large Canadian high pressure system has been building into the area. That means a few things for us. First, it means we will have a day of abundant sunshine. Second, it means today will be the coolest day out of the next seven. Daytime highs will only rise into the low to mid 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Light northeasterly winds are expected.

Expect another chilly night tonight, although not as cold as last night. Lows will be in the upper 30s for the northern tier with the rest of the Tri-States in the low 40s. Frost is not expected.

Temperatures tomorrow will be just a tad higher though, in the mid to upper 60s. This will be due to continued sunshine and our winds starting to come out the southeast.

Frost advisory through 8 AM. (maxuser | WGEM)

