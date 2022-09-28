WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 27) MSHSAA-IHSA Volleyball Rewind: Hannibal Lady Pirates Post A Road Victory In “The Gem City” Against The Lady Blue Devils Of QHS On Monday Night!

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The (12-5-1) Lady Pirates of Hannibal knew they would be in for a tough battle on Monday evening facing the Lady Blue Devils of Quincy High on their home floor. That’s just what HHS received in the first set against QHS. With the home crowd on hand adding extra motivation, and vocal support, the Lady Blue Devils were able to post a very impressive 25-20 win against the “Red and Black” to open the match.

After the frame, HHS settled in and started to play their game which was not a good sign for Quincy. The Lady Pirates battled to post a 25-23 win in the second set and a 25-22 victory in the third to close out a 2-1 win over the Blue Devils. With the road victory, Hannibal improved their record to (13-5-1) on the season.

Abbie Martin led HHS with 5 kills and 22 digs against QHS while teammate Ashlyn Hess tallied 19 set assists and 8 digs. Hannibal’s Courtney Locke finished the match with 6 kills while Nora Hark added 5 kills, 9 set assists, and 16 digs.

Quincy is hosting (9-8) Geneseo this evening in another key Western Big 6 Conference match for both programs. Hannibal will be on the road facing Fulton in a conference battle as well.

