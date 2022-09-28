WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 27) QHS Blue Devils Focused On Today’s Battle On The Soccer Pitch Against Conference Rival Sterling

Quincy Set To Host The SHS Warriors At Flinn Memorial Stadium
Carter Venvertloh And The QHS Blue Devils Prepare To Face Sterling High on Senior Night
Carter Venvertloh And The QHS Blue Devils Prepare To Face Sterling High on Senior Night
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (7-6) Quincy High soccer team will be in search of their second win in a row this evening at Flinn Memorial Stadium as they play host to Sterling High School at 6:00 p.m. QHS will also be celebrating Senior Night!

The SHS Warriors are currently (0-4) In the Western Big 6 Conference standings while QHS is sporting a stellar (4-1) slate. Last year, SHS beat the “Blue and White” 2-1, so tonight the defending conference champs from “The Gem City” will clearly be in search of a little revenge against the (6-10-1) Warriors. Sterling is also currently riding low on a 3-game losing skid.

We’ll check in with QHS head coach Ron Bridal and find out what the Blue Devils are expecting right now as the 2022 regular-season starts to wind down. We’ll also check in with Quincy senior Carter Venvertloh for a scouting report on the Warriors.

