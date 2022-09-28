WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 27) QHS Blue Devils Focused On Today’s Battle On The Soccer Pitch Against Conference Rival Sterling

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (7-6) Quincy High soccer team will be in search of their second win in a row this evening at Flinn Memorial Stadium as they play host to Sterling High School at 6:00 p.m. QHS will also be celebrating Senior Night!

The SHS Warriors are currently (0-4) In the Western Big 6 Conference standings while QHS is sporting a stellar (4-1) slate. Last year, SHS beat the “Blue and White” 2-1, so tonight the defending conference champs from “The Gem City” will clearly be in search of a little revenge against the (6-10-1) Warriors. Sterling is also currently riding low on a 3-game losing skid.

We’ll check in with QHS head coach Ron Bridal and find out what the Blue Devils are expecting right now as the 2022 regular-season starts to wind down. We’ll also check in with Quincy senior Carter Venvertloh for a scouting report on the Warriors.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.