WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 27) Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past The Sterling Warriors On The Western Big 6 Conference Soccer Pitch

QHS Celebrate Senior Night In Grand Style In The Gem City!
Quincy High Blue Devils Soccer Team Rolls Past Sterling On "Senior Night" At Flinn
Quincy High Blue Devils Soccer Team Rolls Past Sterling On "Senior Night" At Flinn
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy head coach Ron Bridal had the Blue Devils soccer team focused and ready to go tonight at Flinn Memorial Stadium. QHS had an offensive explosion against(6-10-1) Sterling on the pitch as the “Blue & White” celebrated “Senior Night.”

When the smoke cleared, the Blue Devils had posted a convincing 7-1 win over SHS. Quincy’s Andrew Brown had 2 goals against the visiting Warriors while senior Carter Venvertloh also posted 2 scores. Blue Devil standouts Boen Brockmiller and Biruk Rosen also posted goals during this conference battle. Nolan Fleer posted 1 assist while Brockmiller contributed 2 assists along with Venvertloh. Quincy High (the defending WB6 Champs) is now (8-6) overall on the regular season and (5-1) in the conference standings.

With the loss, Sterling slides to (6-11-1) on the season overall and (0-5) in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Warriors have now lost their last 4 games in a row while QHS is now on a 2-game winning streak.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 27) Undefeated Macomb Bombers Preparing For A Prairieland Showdown On The Road This “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Undefeated Macomb Bombers Are Preparing To Face (3-1) Elmwood/Brimfield On The Road This Friday On the Prep Gridiron

Sports

QHS Rolls Past Sterling On The WB6 Soccer Pitch

Updated: 2 hours ago
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team Rolls To A Road Win Over QHS

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 27) MSHSAA-IHSA Volleyball Rewind: Hannibal Lady Pirates Post A Road Victory In “The Gem City” Against The Lady Blue Devils Of QHS On Monday Night!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Hannibal Lady Pirates Post A Road Win Against Quincy High On The Volleyball Court Monday Night

Latest News

Sports

QHS Soccer Team Set To Host Sterling On "Senior Night!'

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 27) QHS Blue Devils Focused On Today’s Battle On The Soccer Pitch Against Conference Rival Sterling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Set To Play Host To Sterling High On The Western Big 6 Conference Soccer Pitch This Evening

Sports

Macomb Girls Golf

Updated: 21 hours ago
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 26) Macomb Lady Bombers Golf Team Rolls To Another Victory On The IHSA Fairways At The Gold Hills Golf Course

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Lady Bombers Close Out The IHSA Golf Regular-Season With A (14-4) Slate

Sports

Makayla Knoblauch QU Volleyball GLVC Player Of The Week

Updated: 22 hours ago
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 26) Quincy University Lady Hawks Volleyball Standout Makayla Knoblauch Honored By The Great Lakes Valley Conference

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Volleyball Standout Makayla Knoblauch In The GLVC Spotlight Once Again