WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 27) Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past The Sterling Warriors On The Western Big 6 Conference Soccer Pitch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy head coach Ron Bridal had the Blue Devils soccer team focused and ready to go tonight at Flinn Memorial Stadium. QHS had an offensive explosion against(6-10-1) Sterling on the pitch as the “Blue & White” celebrated “Senior Night.”

When the smoke cleared, the Blue Devils had posted a convincing 7-1 win over SHS. Quincy’s Andrew Brown had 2 goals against the visiting Warriors while senior Carter Venvertloh also posted 2 scores. Blue Devil standouts Boen Brockmiller and Biruk Rosen also posted goals during this conference battle. Nolan Fleer posted 1 assist while Brockmiller contributed 2 assists along with Venvertloh. Quincy High (the defending WB6 Champs) is now (8-6) overall on the regular season and (5-1) in the conference standings.

With the loss, Sterling slides to (6-11-1) on the season overall and (0-5) in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Warriors have now lost their last 4 games in a row while QHS is now on a 2-game winning streak.

