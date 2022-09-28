WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 27) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Plays Host To Geneseo In The Western Big 6 Conference
Volleyball Scoreboard: Hannibal Lady Pirates Beat Fulton On The Road & The Unity Lady Mustangs Shut Out Western
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Brown County 2
Griggsville-Perry 0
BC Wins 25-1, 25-9
MSHSAA Volleyball
Hannibal 3
Fulton 0
HHS Wins 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
HHS Pirates Now (14-5-1)
Camp Point Central 2
Liberty 0
CPC Wins 25-12, 25-12
Illini West 2
West Hancock 0
IW Chargers Win 25-15, 25-14
Bushnell Prairie City 0
Macomb 2
MHS Bombers Win 25-7, 25-15
Next Game: Southeastern At Macomb (Wed)
IGHSAU Volleyball
Keokuk 2
Burlington 3
IHSA/IHSAA Swimming (Girls)
Keokuk 56
Macomb 187
IHSA-MSHSAA Tennis
(Girls)
Quincy Notre Dame 4
Palmyra 5
MSHSAA Softball
Scotland County 2
Schuyler County 6
Clopton 23
Mark Twain 0
MTHS Now (6-11) On The Season
Wright City 2
Bowling Green 9
BG Now (12-6) On The Season
Macon 8
Highland 0
North Callaway 4
Louisiana 14 (Final/6 Innings)
Marion County 1
Canton 11
CHS Now (13-5) On The Season
Brookfield 2
Palmyra 8
PHS: Kennedy Wilson: 11 Strikeouts/2H/0 ER
Fayette 11
Paris 0
Fulton 6
Kirksville 4
