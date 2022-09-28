WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 27) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Plays Host To Geneseo In The Western Big 6 Conference

Volleyball Scoreboard: Hannibal Lady Pirates Beat Fulton On The Road & The Unity Lady Mustangs Shut Out Western
QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Plays Host To Geneseo On Tuesday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Brown County 2

Griggsville-Perry 0

BC Wins 25-1, 25-9

MSHSAA Volleyball

Hannibal 3

Fulton 0

HHS Wins 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

HHS Pirates Now (14-5-1)

Camp Point Central 2

Liberty 0

CPC Wins 25-12, 25-12

Illini West 2

West Hancock 0

IW Chargers Win 25-15, 25-14

Bushnell Prairie City 0

Macomb 2

MHS Bombers Win 25-7, 25-15

Next Game: Southeastern At Macomb (Wed)

IGHSAU Volleyball

Keokuk 2

Burlington 3

IHSA/IHSAA Swimming (Girls)

Keokuk 56

Macomb 187

IHSA-MSHSAA Tennis

(Girls)

Quincy Notre Dame 4

Palmyra 5

MSHSAA Softball

Scotland County 2

Schuyler County 6

Clopton 23

Mark Twain 0

MTHS Now (6-11) On The Season

Wright City 2

Bowling Green 9

BG Now (12-6) On The Season

Macon 8

Highland 0

North Callaway 4

Louisiana 14 (Final/6 Innings)

Marion County 1

Canton 11

CHS Now (13-5) On The Season

Brookfield 2

Palmyra 8

PHS: Kennedy Wilson: 11 Strikeouts/2H/0 ER

Fayette 11

Paris 0

Fulton 6

Kirksville 4

