WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 27) Undefeated Macomb Bombers Preparing For A Prairieland Showdown On The Road This “Football Friday Night!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In case you’ve been out of town for the past 4 weeks, here’s a news flash. Macomb High’s football team is one of just a few squads across the “Land Of Lincoln” that are sporting a perfect (5-0) record right now. The Bombers started the season with an impressive 36-6 win at home against the Rockets of Rushville-Industry. Just two weeks ago, MHS shutout the titans of West Hancock 46-0 at Macomb Stadium.

Now the “Orange & Black” are preparing to face (3-1) Elmwood/Brimfield on the road this “Football Friday Night!” The Trojans are currently (3-0) in the Prairieland Conference while the Bombers check in with a perfect (4-0) slate.

We’ll check in with Bombers head coach Tanner Horrell on the practice turf in McDonough County to get the latest on MHS.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.