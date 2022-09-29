Blessing offers skill work shop and employment opportunities

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Blessing Community Workshop and Hiring Event will be returning on Friday, Oct. 14.

This quarterly event will be held at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center at 639 York Street and will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

No advanced registration is needed. Registration takes place at 9 a.m., followed by two free skill-building sessions:

9:15 am: Building your resume

9:45 am: Interview tips and tricks

During that time you participate in workshops to help build your resume and get assistance with interview skills.

After the work shops, you will even be able to have an on the spot interview with hiring leaders from Blessing departments in need of workers.

“We want to provide not only workshops to prepare them for the workforce, or to refresh and look for a new positions at Blessing, but also to provide opportunities for competitive wages and positions,” Blessing Health Systems Work Force and Marketing Coordinator Megan Weise said.

Interviews will be for positions in clinical departments, patient registration, Early Learning Center, Denman Linen, environmental services, volunteer services and food and nutrition.

