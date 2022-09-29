Drought Conditions Continue

This week's Drought Monitor(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure continues to dominate the weather in the Midwest. That should keep the Tri-State area under a mostly sunny sky. It will also keep the temperatures running close to normal for the next seven days. Well, it is pleasant to have these nice sunny and dry conditions but we are still under abnormally dry conditions and some areas are under a drought. There is little if any chance of rain over the next seven days. We are a couple of weeks out from what is typically peak fall colors and some trees are starting to turn. The only fly in the ointment would be the potential for some patchy fog on Friday morning. It may reduce visibility at times to less than 3 miles in some isolated areas.

