Hospital Report: September 29, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Carlene Louise Davis O’Brien, 99, formerly of Quincy, died on 20 September at the home of her daughter in Mesa, AZ. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Arlen Edward Anderson “Rob Sherwood”, 68, of Nauvoo, IL, died September 26 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Martha L. Fuller, age 89, of Quincy, died on September 27 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Judith R. Peters, age 78, of Quincy, died on September 27 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Mary Jo Dedert, age 92, of Quincy, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:17 pm in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Terrance B. Latta, 85, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 27 at Aspire Senior Living in Jonesburg MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Stephen Caviness & Jordan Orourke of Kahoka, MO...boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.